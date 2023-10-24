Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 24, 2023
Jotatay2K4
Published Tuesday

Episode 2135 - Green show today. Austin is on fire! Top ten foods were tested toxic with glyphosate. 50 cent has a word for Biden. What was the Milgram Experiment? Why are people so obedient to toxic authority? The truth about Gardasil. Don’t experiment on pregnant women! Dangers of psychiatric drugs. Excellent must listen broadcast. Plus much more!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

