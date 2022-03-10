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Ukraine Bombs Refugees
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152 views • March 10, 2022
The Ukraine army is still shooting and bombing civilians trying to escape. War crimes they learned from the CIA. To our State run media like CNN and Fox, these refugees are not human. They speak Russian so they are not human. Just like Hitler said, “Russians are beasts,” “Slavs are a mass of inborn slaves”. Where did Hitler go after WWII? Washington? Operation Paperclip.
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