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Stand for health freedom
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30 views • November 05, 2021
Scott Jensen, November 5, 2021
HEALTH FREEDOM and PARENTAL RIGHTS go hand in hand. Parents should be able to have full control of their decisions when it comes to health and education. I was honored to sit down and have a great conversation with Stand for Health Freedom (SHF). Stand for Health Freedom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting basic human rights, constitutional rights and parental rights.
These issues are one in the same! Tune in and ENGAGE in this conversation!
https://fb.watch/94YG6HAQFL/
HEALTH FREEDOM and PARENTAL RIGHTS go hand in hand. Parents should be able to have full control of their decisions when it comes to health and education. I was honored to sit down and have a great conversation with Stand for Health Freedom (SHF). Stand for Health Freedom is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting basic human rights, constitutional rights and parental rights.
These issues are one in the same! Tune in and ENGAGE in this conversation!
https://fb.watch/94YG6HAQFL/
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