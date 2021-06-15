© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World Exclusive Footage Proves Bats Were Kept In Wuhan Lab.
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • June 15, 2021
This message brought to you from Australia Sky TV. This [I am picking] new young journalist hits a home run with this report, good to see someone striving to dig for facts for a change and not all the rubbish media try and ram down our throats!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.