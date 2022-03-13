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Babylon is fallen: the Vatican beast that was, and is not, and yet is
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70 views • March 13, 2022
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His YouTube channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA and SDRMedia. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
The whore of Babylon, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, sits on the seven hills of Rome. She has fornicated spiritually against the Creator God of the Universe. She is the whore of Babylon which is arrayed scarlet and purple (cardinals’ attire) and is decked with gold and precious gems (Revelation 17:1-5).
Daniel 7:25 says, And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.
A time and times and the dividing of time equals 3 ½ years. Each month equals 30 days, biblically-speaking. Accordingly, there are 1260 days in 3 ½ years. However, based on Numbers 14:34 and Ezekiel 4:6 where a day equals a year, a time and times and the dividing of a time can also be defined as 1260 years. History shows that the antichrist papacy at the Vatican did rule and wear out the saints of Elohim for 1260 years from 538 to 1798 when papal supremacy came to an end when General Berthier arrested pope Pius VI.
However, in 1929, the Lateran Treaty was signed and the Vatican was recognized as a state. The mortal wound was healed and the world wondered after the Vatican beast (Revelation 13:3).
This all points to Revelation 17:8. Bible prophecy is that accurate.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. His YouTube channels are DCMEDIA, SSRMEDIA and SDRMedia. His website is www.Dministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org).
The whore of Babylon, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, sits on the seven hills of Rome. She has fornicated spiritually against the Creator God of the Universe. She is the whore of Babylon which is arrayed scarlet and purple (cardinals’ attire) and is decked with gold and precious gems (Revelation 17:1-5).
Daniel 7:25 says, And he shall speak great words against the most High, and shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to change times and laws: and they shall be given into his hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.
A time and times and the dividing of time equals 3 ½ years. Each month equals 30 days, biblically-speaking. Accordingly, there are 1260 days in 3 ½ years. However, based on Numbers 14:34 and Ezekiel 4:6 where a day equals a year, a time and times and the dividing of a time can also be defined as 1260 years. History shows that the antichrist papacy at the Vatican did rule and wear out the saints of Elohim for 1260 years from 538 to 1798 when papal supremacy came to an end when General Berthier arrested pope Pius VI.
However, in 1929, the Lateran Treaty was signed and the Vatican was recognized as a state. The mortal wound was healed and the world wondered after the Vatican beast (Revelation 13:3).
This all points to Revelation 17:8. Bible prophecy is that accurate.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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