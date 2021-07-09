The West’s Sending Capitalists Didn’t Change China But the CCP Changed the West

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Abstract: Bannon—The West forgave the CCP about the Tiananmen Square and believed that sending capitalists to China would bring democracy to the CCP and change them, but on the contrary, the West and the U.S. is changed by them. The U.S. elites are mirroring themselves on the China totalitarian dictatorship carrying out the Cultural Revolution.