They Are Retiring the Word Climate change, like we did Global warming, Acid Rain , Ozone Layer

USDA Ordered to Scrub Climate Change from Websites – What’s Really Going On? Mike Martins here—oh, you guys are going to love this one. I’ve got a treat and a half for you! The USDA has been ordered to delete all references to climate change from its websites. This directive could impact dozens of programs, including so-called “climate-smart” agriculture initiatives. Basically, government employees have been instructed to erase landing pages discussing climate change and document any references for further review—according to internal emails obtained by Politico. What Does Climate Change Really Mean? We’ve been saying it for years: climate changes. That’s what it does. It rains, snows, the temperature shifts—hell, I just farted, and guess what? The climate changed. But here’s the real kicker—climate change is just the latest rebranding of their failed environmental scare tactics. Let’s break it down: First, it was acid rain in the ‘80s. Then, it was the ozone hole in the ‘90s. After that, they pushed global warming in the 2000s. And when the data didn’t fit their narrative? They rebranded it as "climate change." See the pattern? Every time people wake up to the scam, they rename it, tweak the fear-mongering, and keep pushing the same agenda. Now NATO is Backing Trump on Greenland? And just when you thought this couldn’t get any more bizarre—NATO now thinks Trump was right about Greenland. Yes, you heard that right. The NATO bloc is reportedly working on a proposal to address Washington’s security concerns in the Arctic. According to German news agency DPA, NATO is now considering increasing its military presence in the Arctic to counter Russia and China. So let’s get this straight: First, Trump talks about Greenland. Everyone mocks him. Now, NATO suddenly agrees with him and wants to get involved? Who's really running the show here? The World is a Stage—And You're Being Played Folks, this is all one big production. The real agenda is never what they tell you on the surface. Just like with climate change, global warming, the ozone hole, and acid rain, it’s all part of a larger deception. And guess what? We’ve covered this over and over again—for more than 10 years. Every time they change the terminology, we call it out, and every time, it turns out to be just another money-making, control-grabbing scheme. People, they’re screwing with you. And it’s about time more people started waking up to the game. climate change hoax, USDA censorship, global warming scam, NATO Greenland, Trump was right, acid rain lie, ozone layer fraud, climate agenda, government deception, media manipulation, follow the money, Arctic military buildup, NATO vs Russia, China in the Arctic, political theater, deep state tactics, rebranded fear, climate propaganda, environmental lies, US government control, mainstream media lies, alternative media truth, hidden agendas, geopolitical strategy, elite manipulation, globalist scam, censorship exposed, controlled narrative, fear mongering tactics, climate crisis myth, power and control, world stage deception