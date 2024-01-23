Sergei Lavrov's Full Speech at the UN Security Council NYC - Regarding the Situation in the Middle East

Sergei Lavrov's (Russia) full speech at the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Middle East

Compiled key statements from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the open UN Security Council debates on the Middle East:

➡️Universal morality demands urgent measures to cease fire and alleviate the suffering of people in Palestine.

➡️The convoluted nature of American diplomacy in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is bewildering.

➡️Assessments of the current situation in the Gaza Strip indicate that the land there is unlikely to be habitable anytime soon.

➡️Russia has sent hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza, supporting UN agency workers on the ground.

➡️The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has metastasized dangerously in the region under the detrimental influence of the United States.

➡️Russia strongly condemns the aggression of the United States and Britain against Yemen, posing a threat to world peace and order.

➡️The situation on the Lebanon-Israel border is explosive.

➡️Russia insists on the release of all detained individuals in Gaza, regardless of nationality.

➡️The UN Security Council must call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

➡️Any discussions about the future of Gaza are futile without an immediate ceasefire, but the West tries to evade this "inconvenient moment."

➡️The key condition for a resolution between Palestine and Israel is the unity of the Palestinian nation; they must abandon internal strife.

➡️Russia is concerned about Israel's statements questioning the two-state formula for resolving the conflict with Palestine.

➡️Separate negotiations by the U.S. with representatives of the Middle East region result in outbreaks of bloodshed.

➡️Before the presidential elections, the U.S. attempts to "shake out" favorable conditions in the Middle East, guided solely by its interests.

➡️Russia suggests convening consultations at the ministerial level after the acute phase of the conflict in Gaza.

➡️The world is waiting for the West to finally realize that its persistent disregard for multilateral diplomacy repeatedly leads to tragedies.

➡️Lavrov urged UN Security Council members not to succumb to persuasion that "everything is under control in the Middle East" made by Washington.

➡️Delegations' statements at the UN accusing Russia due to the special military operation will remain on their conscience, but that is their problem.

➡️UN Security Council decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state cannot be buried, as was done with the Minsk agreements.



