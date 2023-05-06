Learn Why The WHO Ended The COVID Crisis

Alex Jones opens the phone lines to answer the question: why did the United Nations and World Health Organization decide to officially end the COVID global health emergency?
Survival Shield X-3 is BACK at the Infowars Store! Get 25% OFF on the next evolution in activated nascent iodine HERE and be sure to learn all about the dangers of iodine deficiency in these powerful studies below:
Iodine: Health Implications of Deficiency
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/2156587211414424/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.