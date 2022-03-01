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X22 Report B 02. 27. 22.
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210 views • March 01, 2022
Ep 2714b - The [DS] Woke The Sleeping Giant, Evil Is Embedded Globally, US Is The First Domino
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The [DS]/fake news is pushing everything they have, but there is no war in Ukraine, Putin is removing the [DS] players. Globalism, marxism, communism is coming to an end. The [DS] woke the sleeping giant. Evil is not just here in the US, it is embedded globally. The [DS] players are panicking, they know if Ukraine falls their funding dries up and its the end for them. The US is the first domino to fall, the storm is coming.
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http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The #1 Gadget For Blackouts Here: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS]/fake news is pushing everything they have, but there is no war in Ukraine, Putin is removing the [DS] players. Globalism, marxism, communism is coming to an end. The [DS] woke the sleeping giant. Evil is not just here in the US, it is embedded globally. The [DS] players are panicking, they know if Ukraine falls their funding dries up and its the end for them. The US is the first domino to fall, the storm is coming.
$50 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithx22.com
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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