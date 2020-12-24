OUR REPUBLIC HINGES ON OVERTURNING ELECTION COUP, ENDING CYBERWAR & CHINA CONTROL W/ GENERAL VALLELY

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
General Paul Vallely joins the program to discuss the election coup and the ongoing Cyberwar against the American people. He shares his intelligence on China and how their grip on our major institutions is a clear and present danger. You can see more of his analysis and ongoing work at https://standupamericaus.org/
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