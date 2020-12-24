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OUR REPUBLIC HINGES ON OVERTURNING ELECTION COUP, ENDING CYBERWAR & CHINA CONTROL W/ GENERAL VALLELY
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272 views • December 24, 2020
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


General Paul Vallely joins the program to discuss the election coup and the ongoing Cyberwar against the American people. He shares his intelligence on China and how their grip on our major institutions is a clear and present danger. You can see more of his analysis and ongoing work at https://standupamericaus.org/

See the exclusive extra interview with Jessie Czebotar by Joining Patreon or at SarahWestall.tv and watch on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more

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trumptreasonconstitutionsupreme courtchinacongressbidencanadaharristroopselection fraudsarah westallcyberwarbusiness game changers radioelection coupgeneral vallely
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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