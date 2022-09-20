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1037 Sliding Into Hell
For Such a Time as This
For Such a Time as This
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15 views • September 20, 2022

Welcome to Call To Decision –

Current Events and Bible Prophesy Studies are usually held on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of every month.

The following live video and audio streaming times are all Eastern US

10:30 AM to 11:15 AM is open phone line for Prayers and Testimonies.

11:15 AM to 11:30 AM is music interlude

11:30 AM to 12:30 PM is the first teaching session (usually current events)

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM is a second music interlude

1:00 PM to

2:00 PM is a second session (usually teaching or prophesy study)

The phone call-in number is 304-591-6993 (If you get a busy signal immediately hang up and try later)

The video live-stream is on livestream.com (Search Phillip Hudok)

The Ministry Website is pastorbutch.com or calltodecision.com,

The Ministry order and info Phone numbers are 1-304-846-4448 and 800-777-4403

The Ministry office hours with Pastor Butch are Thursdays from 8-4 PM

For an established legal and lawful freedom to contract website, visit www.hudok.info

All shows can be ordered on DVD or CD and are posted on Brighteon, Bitchute, and Rumble

Call to Decision is now carried by the Truthbetold radio network. For details visit truthbetoldnetwork.org

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy