© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Lives Matter Leader Cries To A White Police Officer. Walied Khogali Runs Away!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
56 views • July 16, 2020
I finally met WALIED KHOGALI, the second in command of the Toronto Chapter of Black Lives Matter.
He has been calling me a bigot and racist for months.
I called him out in a few videos.
He never replied, nor mentioned me any longer on his social media sites.
I met him accidentally in Toronto, and he very rudely refused to shake my hand.
He then states that me asking him questions is criminal harassment and runs to a WHITE POLICE officer so that he no longer needs to speak with me!
Enjoy this newest edition of WALIED KHOGALI in a "Domestic Terrorist Production" called CHICKEN, CHICKEN, BUCK BUCK!
Kevin J. Johnston
Journalist & Social Commentator
He has been calling me a bigot and racist for months.
I called him out in a few videos.
He never replied, nor mentioned me any longer on his social media sites.
I met him accidentally in Toronto, and he very rudely refused to shake my hand.
He then states that me asking him questions is criminal harassment and runs to a WHITE POLICE officer so that he no longer needs to speak with me!
Enjoy this newest edition of WALIED KHOGALI in a "Domestic Terrorist Production" called CHICKEN, CHICKEN, BUCK BUCK!
Kevin J. Johnston
Journalist & Social Commentator
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.