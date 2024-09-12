Find out the tasks of the Russian Northern Fleet during its Arctic drills

Video shows Russian Northern Fleet drills in the Arctic Circle, kicking off new exercises on Tuesday, as joint naval exercises with China, as part of strategic command and staff exercises dubbed ‘Ocean-2024’ that began on Tuesday and run until September 16. The Russian Defense Ministry released footage showing the ships moving through the Arctic, having arrived in the eastern Arctic Ocean to protect the “military security” of Russian coastal facilities in the region. The drills will “study possible threat areas” in a region that most of the countries surrounding the Arctic are members of NATO, which is unfriendly and continues to deploy weapons in the region.

The drills—which include the Rear Admiral Kulakov destroyer and the Alexander Otrakovsky, a large landing ship—are part of a series of joint Russian-Chinese exercises. They involve more than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels across the Arctic and Pacific oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic seas. More than 90,000 personnel and 120 aircraft are participating. Troops with the Russian Pacific Fleet will practice defending sea communications near Russian eastern Primorsky region bordering China, the Defense Ministry added. Four Chinese warships and one supply ship are taking part.

The tasks that the Russian Northern Fleet will perform during the drills include ensuring the security of coastal infrastructure facilities in the Russian Arctic region, investigating potential areas of military operations and carrying out joint special operations aimed at eliminating terrorists during the military exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. NATO, despite taking a heavy hit in its proxy war in Ukraine, is busy reopening a number of facilities and military presence in the region, which poses an "acute threat" primarily to Russia.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





