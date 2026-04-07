The Role of Boots on the Ground and Drone Era Warfare, an interview with John Ferguson

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Even in the drone era, one truth remains: wars aren’t won by airpower alone. Boots on the ground still matter. But now, they face a new threat—autonomous drones. The future battlefield blends human strategy with machine precision, forcing militaries to rethink survival, tactics, and risk mitigation.
#ModernWarfare #Drones #MilitaryStrategy #Defense #FutureWar
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