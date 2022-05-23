© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk | What Is Going On With Grimes and Elon Musk? What Technology Is He Developing?
Follow
1
Share
Report
112 views • May 23, 2022
Find Facts Related to Elon Musk Today At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content
Learn More Today At:
www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask
Clinic:
www.DrButtar.com
www.AdvancedMedicine.com
www.AdvancedMedicineConference.com
Why Did Grimes Release the Song Titled “New Gods” On May 15th 2022? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smsZGAUGHtg - Who Is Grimes? https://archive.vanityfair.com/article/2022/4/planet-grimes
Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Choose to Showcase This Film? - https://rumble.com/v14xhny-yuval-noah-harari-when-the-flood-comes-the-scientists-will-build-a-noahs-ar.html
2nd Peter Chapter 3: 10
2nd Peter Chapter 3:7
Revelation Chapter 21:1
Revelation 20:2
Revelation 12:3
Revelation 12:9
Romans 10: 9-10
Why Does Grimes Insist On Using the Following Hand-Sign While Modeling? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-8vfTdo3h4
Why Did Grimes Release the Song “We Appreciate Power”? - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=we+appreciate+power+grimes
HR 6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
CDC Green Zone - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
HR 666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
CERN 666 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN
WO-2020-060606 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
The Timeline of Facts and Their Patents Prove Their Plan: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The Great Reset | Is Global Governance Here No Matter Which Party Wins in the Fall? - https://rumble.com/v14x96y-the-great-reset-is-global-governance-here-no-matter-which-party-wins-in-the.html
What’s Inside the COVID-19 vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/
Those Leading The Great Reset Plan to Stop the Midterm Elections - https://rumble.com/v14x96y-the-great-reset-is-global-governance-here-no-matter-which-party-wins-in-the.html
They Want to Control Your Thoughts - Connecting Brains to Computers - https://rumble.com/v11rfj4-the-great-reset-covid-19-beast-system-explained-a.i.-nano-tech-brain-chips-.html
The Enemy Is Satanic - We Are Basically Gods - https://rumble.com/v127v4f-yuval-noah-harari-interview-with-ypo-president-very-soon-well-be-beyond-the.html https://rumble.com/v12sy5z-elon-musk-is-elon-musks-technology-being-used-to-implement-the-covid-19-gre.html
Do the Patents Prove Their Plan? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/
Who Are the Elites? www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, OR Was 100% Sold Out
*May - Myrtle Beach, SC Was 100% Sold Out
Learn More Today At:
www.AskDrButtar.com/Ask
Clinic:
www.DrButtar.com
www.AdvancedMedicine.com
www.AdvancedMedicineConference.com
Why Did Grimes Release the Song Titled “New Gods” On May 15th 2022? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=smsZGAUGHtg - Who Is Grimes? https://archive.vanityfair.com/article/2022/4/planet-grimes
Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Choose to Showcase This Film? - https://rumble.com/v14xhny-yuval-noah-harari-when-the-flood-comes-the-scientists-will-build-a-noahs-ar.html
2nd Peter Chapter 3: 10
2nd Peter Chapter 3:7
Revelation Chapter 21:1
Revelation 20:2
Revelation 12:3
Revelation 12:9
Romans 10: 9-10
Why Does Grimes Insist On Using the Following Hand-Sign While Modeling? - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-8vfTdo3h4
Why Did Grimes Release the Song “We Appreciate Power”? - https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=we+appreciate+power+grimes
HR 6666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text
CDC Green Zone - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
HR 666 - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666
CERN 666 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN
WO-2020-060606 - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
The Timeline of Facts and Their Patents Prove Their Plan: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The Great Reset | Is Global Governance Here No Matter Which Party Wins in the Fall? - https://rumble.com/v14x96y-the-great-reset-is-global-governance-here-no-matter-which-party-wins-in-the.html
What’s Inside the COVID-19 vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-great-reset-explained/
Those Leading The Great Reset Plan to Stop the Midterm Elections - https://rumble.com/v14x96y-the-great-reset-is-global-governance-here-no-matter-which-party-wins-in-the.html
They Want to Control Your Thoughts - Connecting Brains to Computers - https://rumble.com/v11rfj4-the-great-reset-covid-19-beast-system-explained-a.i.-nano-tech-brain-chips-.html
The Enemy Is Satanic - We Are Basically Gods - https://rumble.com/v127v4f-yuval-noah-harari-interview-with-ypo-president-very-soon-well-be-beyond-the.html https://rumble.com/v12sy5z-elon-musk-is-elon-musks-technology-being-used-to-implement-the-covid-19-gre.html
Do the Patents Prove Their Plan? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/
Who Are the Elites? www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*Virginia Beach, VA - July 8th & 9th - 1,702 Tickets Remain for This Event!!!
*Rochester, NY - August 12th & 13th - Ticket Requests Are Flying In!!!
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Gains Momentum!!!
Eric Trump, Kim Clement's Daughter (Donné Clement Petruska), Kash Patel, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Zelenko, Mel K, Dr. Simone Gold, Sean Feucht, Doctor Dave Martin, Mel K, Dr. Jane Ruby, Charlie Kirk, Roger Stone, Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Lance Walnau, Comedian Jim Breuer, & Mike Lindell Join the Tour!!!
**Request Tickets Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
ReAwaken America Tour History:
*April - Tulsa, Oklahoma was 100% Sold Out
*June - Tampa, Florida Was 100% Sold Out
*July - Anaheim, California Was 100% Sold Out
*August - Grand Rapids, Michigan Was 100% Sold Out
*September - Colorado Springs, CO Was 100% Sold Out
*November - San Antonio, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*December - Dallas, TX Was 100% Sold Out
*January - Phoenix, AR Was 100% Sold Out
*February - Canton, OH Was 100% Sold Out
*March - San Diego, CA Was 100% Sold Out
*April - Salem, OR Was 100% Sold Out
*May - Myrtle Beach, SC Was 100% Sold Out
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.