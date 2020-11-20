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Ce Gouvernement Castex va nous mener à la misère sociale ! Silvano Trotta
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5 views • November 20, 2020
18 novembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/18-11:6
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Les décisions de ce gouvernement deviennent chaque jour qui passe, de plus en plus insupportables ! Incompétents ou Psychopathes ?
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
https://www.piacenza24.eu/capucci-lockdown/
https://francais.rt.com/france/80838-apres-confinement-dispositions-freinage-perdureront-previent-jean-castex
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/TA-9-2020-0307_FR.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8961173/Britons-vaccinated-against-Covid-QR-codes-mobile-phones.html
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Les décisions de ce gouvernement deviennent chaque jour qui passe, de plus en plus insupportables ! Incompétents ou Psychopathes ?
Sources :
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817
https://www.piacenza24.eu/capucci-lockdown/
https://francais.rt.com/france/80838-apres-confinement-dispositions-freinage-perdureront-previent-jean-castex
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/doceo/document/TA-9-2020-0307_FR.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8961173/Britons-vaccinated-against-Covid-QR-codes-mobile-phones.html
https://www.weforum.org/great-reset/
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