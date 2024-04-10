CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD) AND CONNIE SHEILDS AND GUESTS 6TH APRIL 2024

CATALYTIC CONVERSATIONS

WITH DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW (MD) AND CONNIE SHEILDS

AND GUESTS.

10 PM UK - 2 PM PACIFIC - 4 PM CENTRAL - 5 PM EASTERN

Our mission is to educate and motivate individuals across our nations and beyond, fostering a collective awareness of the root causes of our shared challenges. We've identified the United Nations as a focal point, and we're tired of witnessing the masses applying mere band-aids to what we see as a compound fracture in our nations. It's time to unite, address the underlying issues, and strive for lasting solutions.