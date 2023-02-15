Email Marketing Done Better Operation Automation Podcast2023

The terms email marketing and marketing automation are often used interchangeably. This can be a costly mistake.



For our first episode of Operation Automation, we’re joined by a marketing automation expert Rositsa Vitanova, who’s explaining how email is just the tip of the iceberg, and what outstanding accomplishments you could achieve by automating the rest of your marketing channels.

What is email marketing?



How to automate most of your inbound marketing processes with email?

Which processes do people need to automate most often?

How to plan and scale email communications?

Is there a link between automation and list segmentation? Does one strongly affect another?

Listen and find out about this and much more!





