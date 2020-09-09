West Coast Is Burning Up -Co, OR, WA Fires, Visible Energy Beam, Evidence Not Natural

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Dutchsinse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDnzPkuJiX0
Colarado
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WZ01EsgX5s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PbzIuEzDos
https://data.desertsun.com/fires/
https://www.newsweek.com/cameron-peak-fire-update-glacier-view-other-evacuations-ordered-colorado-fire-doubles-size-1530147
Oregon Dark In Morning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvvnNMTiFbs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uY_OtfrBTMU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAd_gjcSTCc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjBj-c9dGIY
Washington
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxpJCYK_ow4
666 Mark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ckHXZr4KdL0
https://www.wweek.com/outdoors/2020/09/07/a-rare-wind-event-has-northwest-oregon-under-a-critical-fire-warning/
https://katu.com/news/local/hurricane-force-winds-kick-up-oregon-wash-wildfires-09-08-2020
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)