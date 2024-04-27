Create New Account
Escalation and Acceleration
Published 16 hours ago

While the focus of this video is on Israel, it applies to all countries.  The leaders of this world all serve the same master.  It is the people at the bottom who suffer as a result.  So don't take this video as something against Jewish individuals.  Depopulation is for all humans, not just one specific group of them.

