Escalation and Acceleration

While the focus of this video is on Israel, it applies to all countries. The leaders of this world all serve the same master. It is the people at the bottom who suffer as a result. So don't take this video as something against Jewish individuals. Depopulation is for all humans, not just one specific group of them.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.