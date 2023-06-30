For nearly all of human history, people everywhere had been under the thumb of kings or oligarchs. But on Sept. 16, 1620, something special was put into motion, as 102 English passengers yearning for religious freedom set sail on a ship called the Mayflower. One hundred and fifty years after the Pilgrims landed on Plymouth Rock, the United States of America was born. And ever since, millions upon millions of people yearning for liberty and prosperity have come here.

Despite what the woke Left — or academic professors poisoning young minds in educational institutions — says, there has never been a place as special as the United States.

In this episode, we answer the question: What's so exceptional about America?

