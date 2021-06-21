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When Politics Affect The Military | Veteran Nation Unchained S1 Ep24 | NRN+
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21 views • June 21, 2021
M.T. Arthur gives his take on how politics affect the military. Veteran Nation is an NRN+ Original Series that's dedicated to helping veterans improve their lives, hosted by fellow veteran M.T. “Skipper” Arthur. https://NRNplus.com/veteran
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M.T. Arthur gives his take on how politics affect the military. - Aired on May 21, 2021
#VeteranNation #Vet #Politics
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NRN broadcasts globally with on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN or their show hosts.
Support this show as an NRN+ member at https://NRNplus.com/veteran
Join our Facebook group: https://facebook.com/groups/VeteranNation
Join Vets for Trump Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/veteransfordonaldtrump
Follow us on Telegram:
https://t.me/VeteranNation
https://t.me/Patriot911News
https://t.me/NewRightNet
M.T. Arthur gives his take on how politics affect the military. - Aired on May 21, 2021
#VeteranNation #Vet #Politics
Follow our latest coverage:
➜ https://bit.ly/newsnrn
➜ https://bit.ly/nrninvestigation
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnopinion
➜ https://bit.ly/nrnelections
➜ Subscribe on Youtube https://bit.ly/2tRQNCG and Rumble https://bit.ly/37N9tDT
➜ Join RIGHT NOW Newsletter https://newrightnetwork.com/email
Connect on all social media @newrightnetwork
https://twitter.com/NewRightNetwork
https://facebook.com/NewRightNetwork
https://instagram.com/NewRightNetwork
NRN broadcasts globally with on-demand programming produced by a dynamic community-based network - everyday individuals and experienced reporters broadcasting their lives and values of faith, family, and freedom. NRN partners with a range of freethinkers; everything they and their guests say may not reflect the views of NRN or their show hosts.
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