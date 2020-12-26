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9/11: Ten Years Later (2011) (Mainstream Propaganda)
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82 views • December 26, 2020
9/11: Ten Years Later (2011) (Mainstream Propaganda)
Hosted by Zionist Robert De Niro
Re: Digital Historical Archive (September 11 Attacks)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Hosted by Zionist Robert De Niro
Re: Digital Historical Archive (September 11 Attacks)
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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