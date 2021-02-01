Keystone Cancelled - Trudeau and Payette

Biden revokes Keystone XL Pipeline permit: Panders to activists and ignores economic benefitsEstimated to support 11,000 U.S. jobs in 2021 and generate $1.6 billion in gross wages, the $9 billion energy infrastructure project is well-positioned to be a lifeline to labor unions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, not to mention the state and local government coffers that stand to benefit from nearly $140 million in annual property tax revenues along the pipeline’s route.The stakes extend beyond American borders, too. If completed, the project would transport 830,000 barrels of crude oil daily from Alberta, Canada, to Nebraska, and is intended to expand critical oil exports for Canada, which has the third-largest oil reserves in the world.Kenney calls on Trudeau to push for financial, economic reparation amid cancelled Keystone XLAlberta Premier Jason Kenney is continuing to advocate for the federal government to act in the wake of the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Trudeau calling for economic reparation and financial compensation.In a letter posted to social media Friday morning, Kenney called the U.S. administration's cancellation of the pipeline "a clear violation" of investor-protection provisions in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)."The United States is setting a deeply disturbing precedent for any future projects and collaborations between our two nations," Kenney wrote in the letter.‘What We’re Seeing Here Is the Green New Deal, Basically Dressed Up in Executive Orders’President Joe Biden in issuing executive orders on climate change essentially “drew a target on the back of American energy and then he pulled the trigger” and “killed the Keystone XL pipeline,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said Thursday.“President Biden in his inaugural address talked about unity, and by the time he got to the White House, that got thrown out the window, and he picked up his pen, and he drew a target on the back of American energy, and then he pulled the trigger. He killed the Keystone XL pipeline, and he’s killing energy jobs all around the country by stopping additional leasing for oil, gas, coal, all around America,” he said in an interview with Fox Business’s “Mornings with Maria Bartiromo.”Trudeau refuses to apologize or take any responsibility for decision to nominate Julie Payette as governor generalPrime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to apologize or acknowledge any responsibility for his decision to nominate now former Governor General Julie Payette, who resigned Thursday after a report found she helped create a “toxic” work environment at Rideau Hall.During a press conference on Friday, Trudeau dodged repeated questions from reporters about his responsibility in the disastrous and unprecedented end to Payette’s tenure as Governor General, as well as the adequacy of the vetting process that failed to note similar issues she caused at previous workplaces.Taxpayers will continue to pay a fortune for Julie PayetteAnd Canadians have not finished paying for the astronaut’s reign, despite his resignation. She will be able to receive a pension of $ 143,000 per year for the rest of her life.Mme Payette will benefit from security that costs taxpayers $ 7.4 million annually.She had also claimed, during her reign, $ 250,000 to build certain doors and a staircase to avoid the eyes of a few colleagues. The construction was never completed, but it still cost taxpayers $ 100,000.