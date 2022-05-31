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Zombie Teacher | zombie walk
shipshard
shipshard
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520 views • May 31, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SA2KbPEWgaM
Choreography and screen tests for the film Reckoning on Emotions.

There are many thoughts... Bright and serious... But in order to implement them at the level... You need to make a cool movie about ZOMBIES... Grow up, so to speak :-)

Calculating Emotions (Zombie Horror) - Draft, archive material 2010
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lD-heKE3CGM

MORE INFORMATION. Many photos :
https://zen.yandex.ru/media/shipshard/raschet-na-emocii-608b49b190ed913710d305a8

Sharp needles of fear pierced my being... That is, I want to say that I was terribly frightened. And suddenly a terrible monster wove out of the darkness! It bared its fangs, emitted a terrible stench, it reached out to me with its forked tongue, trying to swallow ... I saw its bluish palate. It was monstrous, monstrous! I screamed. It rushed towards me and I was overcome with cold. Then I lost consciousness.

Backstage https://youtu.be/2eHrcWiM-iM
Material of the archive of the project Calculation for emotions - https://youtu.be/lD-heKE3CGM
Calculation for emotions (teaser) - https://youtu.be/2Y-4zqUX4kU
Preparation-1 - https://youtu.be/FR2bQkolM6M
Preparation-1/2 - https://youtu.be/YuOPSzBHXjs

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
fearzombieshorrordancingmoviescinemabackstagezombie apocalypsechoreographyfilm industryfilmmakingrussian cinemaomskzombie filmszombie horrorrussian filmsscreen testsauteur theoryrussian movieszombie walkzombieteacherteacher dancedance teachingdance teacherchoreographer
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