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9/11 Anthrax: Attacks & Response with Vaccine Expert: Meryl Nass, MD
RichardGage911
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193 views • July 30, 2022

What were the problems with the Anthrax letters official narrative?

Why was the secret biological warfare drill "Tripod II" (simulating an anthrax attack with hundreds of city, state, and federal officials in New York City) starting almost simultaneously with attacks of 9/11?

Why was there an uncannily accurate, scripted table top exercise (Dark Winter - June 2001) preceding the anthrax letter attacks - as well as the same (Event 201 - October 2019) preceding the Pandemic?

Are the 9/16/01 Anthrax Letters attack, and the 2021 Covid Pandemic different phases of the same overall Deep State project?

Why was there an unprecedented attack on doctors' medical practice who sought treatments other than prescribed from the CDC? How was Dr Nass impacted?_

My Guest on Richard Gage911UNLEASHED is Dr. Meryl Nass - an internist in Maine with over 4 decades of clinical practice.

Meryl is an integral part of RFK Jr organization Children's Health Defense, sitting on its scientific advisory board. She is intimately familiar with the vaccine and medical product regulatory process as well as the characters on the FDA and CDC advisory committees.

She is an Epidemic and Anthrax Expert with a national reputation in anthrax, and consulted for the World Bank affiliate Inter-American Development Bank (2001) and the Director of National Intelligence's Summer Hard Problem Program (2008) among others; identified Zimbabwe's 1978 anthrax epidemic as an episode of biological warfare (1992)

Learn more: https://RichardGage911.org

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