Oh Shit! Mentioning first: Breaking! Scott Ritter's home is currently being raided by the FBI! Video posted next.

Video Description:

Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region do not violate U.S. restrictions on the use of American-supplied weapons provided to Kiev.

This statement was made by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller (Count Smirkula).

Adding:

Yevgeny Poddubny, who died in the Kursk region, covered military conflicts for more than 20 years - he worked in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan and many other hot spots

Yevgeny Poddubny, a special correspondent of VGTRK, devoted more than 20 last years of his life to the professional activities of a military journalist. A native of Belgorod, he has worked in hot spots since 2001 — traveled to Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, Syria and many other countries. Evgeny was the head of the VGTRK bureau in the Middle East and North Africa. Poddubny began covering the conflict in Donbas back in 2014 and since then has been working nonstop in the war zone, supporting our army and helping civilians.

His name is included in the lists of European sanctions — the West considered Poddubny a dangerous "Kremlin propagandist."

Adding:

BREAKING! There are several sources reporting that Evgeniy Poddubny has survived.

Allegedly he was taken to Kursk Regional hospital with severe burns to his back but no shrapnel wounds.

According to information confirmed by Readovka sources, Evgeniy Poddubny survived. After a Ukrainian drone attack on a military correspondent’s vehicle, he sustained severe burns and a head injury.

Currently, Evgeniy has been taken to a hospital in the Kursk region, and his condition is assessed as serious.



