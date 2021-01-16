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16000 year old treaty Global Marshal Law vs The new Peace Treaty.
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179 views • January 16, 2021
16.500 years ago the representatives for the tribes here on Earth signed a treaty with the Draco, now this treaty is expired and we have a new treaty that has stopped the Global Marshal Law on this planet.
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