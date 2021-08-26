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Survival Garden update 8/26/21:
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85 views • August 26, 2021
Do to weather weapons being use around the world, we never had a summer here on the Oregon coast. It never got past 72 F. and we had at times 60-70 M.P.H. winds. The sky never looked normal and yesterday I put up a sort video of Chemtails over our town. God Bless each and everyone of you.
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