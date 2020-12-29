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5G & Smart Meters, the Lily Wave, Things EMF's do to You- pt 6 of 6
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92 views • December 29, 2020
Thanks especially to anyone who had the interest to view all six parts- LOL maybe you saw things that the big-channels have not shown to you??
Thanks for being a concerned person- Subscribe and try to share the information maybe from your own mouth to someone else-
People; H E L L O !! This is where much of illnesses and deaths in people comes from-----------These three to six last videos should wake at least one person up--westruther / Brand New Tube, Bitchute, & B r i g h t e o n, youtube Wesley Thompson, & WarOnStupidity channels-------
Must tell all that Youtube and Brand New Tube are blocking these six videos from posting----- Imagine That! Cheers, gwt
Thanks for being a concerned person- Subscribe and try to share the information maybe from your own mouth to someone else-
People; H E L L O !! This is where much of illnesses and deaths in people comes from-----------These three to six last videos should wake at least one person up--westruther / Brand New Tube, Bitchute, & B r i g h t e o n, youtube Wesley Thompson, & WarOnStupidity channels-------
Must tell all that Youtube and Brand New Tube are blocking these six videos from posting----- Imagine That! Cheers, gwt
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