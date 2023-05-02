https://gettr.com/post/p2funnm1f1d
4/29/2023 【Miles Insight】Now there are two channels to be updated about Mr. Miles Guo: the GETTR account of Guo Mei, Mr. Guo’s daughter, or the Himalaya Global Alliance. There will be a tug of war in terms of Mr. Guo’s case, but we are very confident that the final verdict will be not guilty for Mr. Guo.#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】战友们现在有两个渠道可以得到郭文贵先生的消息：郭先生女儿郭美的盖特账号或联盟；郭先生的案子肯定会有拉锯战，但我们坚信郭先生最终的判决结果一定是无罪！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
http://www.nfscofficial.com @NFSCSpeaks
