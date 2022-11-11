Newsbreak 159: Halting the Slide to Transhumanism & Digital Slavery with Lou Tulik & Kenzie Rhoades

Candid and informative conversation on the slide in the USA toward the globalist transhumanist and digital enslavement agenda with a social credit scheme which has already been rolled out in some countries. Former Law Enforcement Lou Tulik and Kenzie Rhoades from Western Massachusetts share information from their research and advise people to connect with other truthtellers, and work to raise their frequencies in efforts to halt the worldwide corporate push, revealing itself to be increasingly Satanic and Supremely Evil, toward further enriching the few at the top and completely dominating, subjugating, and controlling humanity.





This control is evident in the trend of Executive Orders, WEF and EU moves rolling out digital chips and IDs, affirming highly invasive biotech surveillance -- now becoming bio surveillance inside the body using biosensors at nano range --and external monitoring of so pervasive and invasive a kind that human agency as we know it will no longer exist, if these dark plans and projects already underway come to fruition.





People have awoken however, and there is indeed good news everyday about people and countries rising to protect humanity and the unborn generations, even as we also witness the deaths of children and adults in increasing numbers from the COVID vaccine and wonder why it has not been halted yet.





At the local and regional level, the corruption of politicians becomes ever evident, as the revolving door connections between government figureheads and the private sector—particularly the Pharma, Biotech and Defense sector—becomes increasingly clear, as in the cases Lou and Kenzie discuss, of Paul Sagan and Governor Charlie Baker in Massachusetts.





At a higher level as well, there is a carousel mentality as the federal government and department of Defense play Merry Go Round with Elon Musk—whose recent Twitter purchase has grabbed the headlines but is eclipsed by his larger Spacelink, Starlink, Tesla contracts; Lou says his contracts are so extensive we can consider Musk to be a part of the Federal Government.





Of note also is Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock's Aladdin AI system which is subsuming whole spheres of the economy and is now stretching into the climate credits arena as well—huge subjects to further explore.





Then there's Peter McCullough with interests in Novavax who is speaking out now against the harms of the vaccine yet promoting Novavax—a subject to further explore as the need for viewers and consumers of information today increasingly calls for discernment and personal research and discovery.





Connecting with others, exploring the State National movement (the Massachusetts State Assembly here) to build the de jure government, personal prayer and meditiation are all ways to raise one's frequency, Kenzie notes. Much wrongdoing, corruption, and malfeasance can be witnessed in play in the actions of the de facto government, and while the present and future interests of all is in communication, collaboration, and connection, addressing issues of accountability and ending of corrupt and harmful practices—like the aerosol spraying of nanotechnology—is key.





Informing and helping to awaken others even if only in your own family is of paramount importance today.





