Ron DeSantis vs. Everyone: The Governor Who BROKE the Media | Glenn Beck Podcast

GLENN BECK Blaze TV Podcast | Ep 150

Corporate media hate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. These days, that’s a badge of honor. They love to accuse him of tyranny and authoritarianism, to scaremonger about how he wants to "destroy" democracy. But he’s unafraid to call out their lies and keep Florida on the front lines for freedom.

When Disney tried to protest his Parental Rights in Education law, he stood his ground — and won. He did the same with CRT and woke prosecutors and has an exciting announcement about taking on ESG. Gov. DeSantis joins Glenn to break down his growing collection of wins, why he isn’t slowing down, and his advice for Republicans hoping to make a difference in their states.

NOTE: Portions of this video podcast have been edited to comply with YouTube's "community guidelines." For the full, uncensored version of this episode, watch on BlazeTV.com/Glenn



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