Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Dark side of Science - The Horror of Eugenics Theory [2022 - Plainly Difficult]
66 views
channel image
divideetimpera
Published Yesterday |

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmSoQOebWyM


Eugenics is a theory that aim to improve the genetic quality of the human population, by excluding people and groups judged to be inferior such as forced sterilisation and promoting those judged to be superior.


The Theory also known a Galton's theory became an excuse for some of the 20th entries worst atrocities.


The story of this theory has resulted in many unethical practises in the USA, Germany and the UK, and traces its origins back to Charles Darwin.

Keywords
planned parenthoodscienceelitegovernmentnazirockefellerdepopulationeugenicsbill gates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket