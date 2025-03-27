CTP 20250328 S2EMarSecial16 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 5 The Music God BTS/SP Video

CTP S2EMarSpecial16 49m 32s before audio editing

CTP S2EMarSpecial16 NOTES ( listen (Fri Mar 28 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP MUSIC WEEKS multiple days spanning a couple weeks of Music/Entertainment related Guests episodes that will be a lot of Fun and break mainly from Faith and/or Politics (unless the Guest goes there) focusing on “Entertainment” fare starting March 10th of 2025 including Benjamin Barnes, Lady Redneck, John Vento and his Nieds Hotel Band, Adam Blaylock (Heart Songs podcast), Jam Your Gram (Singing Telegrams, yes they are still a thing), Michael William (US Veteran and former Police Officer), Marcus Manderson (BarryManilow-esque, writes Jingles too), Kristi Jacques, "The Music God" CJPlain (relax folks, "Music" God as many Artists joke they are ROCK GOD's), HeIsTheArtist, Franklin Sane (for those that will get the Bowie reference), also focus on Music Censorship episode (including talk of “Professor Of Rock” Taboo Tunes YouTube shows), more.

CTP MUSIC WEEKS started Mon March 10th...

CTP (S2EMarSpeical16) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 5: C.J.Plain "The Music God" joins

See buzzsprout Transcript for fuller/extended Show Notes (inc. related links) and Transcript Bonus

Transcript Bonus: "Music, Tv, Politics" TheLibertyBeacon piece

CTP (S2EMarSpeical16) Mar 2025 Music Weeks Wk 3 Ep 5: Trucking, Brain Injuries, and Unlikely Musical Mashups

CJ Plain, known online as "The Music God," shares his journey from farm boy with rock star dreams to truck driver, and finally to music content creator after a life-changing injury.

• Raised on a 400-acre farm in Michigan's thumb region with dreams of becoming a rock star

• Suffered a traumatic brain injury from a broken chain while working as a truck driver

• Nickname "The Music God" originated from a seventh-grade incident where he corrected his choir teacher about a Bob Seger song

• Creates music reaction videos on YouTube with emphasis on unique artists and unexpected musical combinations

• Hosts "The Noise Report" podcast interviewing musicians and cultural figures, many of whom were his childhood idols

• Passionate about boundary-pushing music that combines seemingly incompatible genres

• Currently pursuing bachelor's degrees in media communications and music production

• Building multiple content brands including "Music God Reacts" and "The Music God Reviews"

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]