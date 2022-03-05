CONVOYS & MIDTERMS: Force Switch to Russian Crisis? (2022) BIBLE PROPHECY

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Mat 24:1 As Jesus was leaving the Temple grounds, His disciples pointed out to Him the various Temple buildings.

Mat 24:2 But He responded, "Do you see all these buildings? I tell you the truth, they will be completely demolished. Not one stone will be left on top of another!"

Mat 24:3 Later, Jesus sat on the Mount of Olives. His disciples came to Him privately and said, "Tell us, when will all this happen? What sign will signal Your return and the end of the world? "

Mat 24:4 Jesus told them, "Don't let anyone mislead you,

Mat 24:5 for many will come in My name, claiming, 'I am the Messiah.' They will deceive many.

Mat 24:6 And you will hear of wars and threats of wars, but don't panic. Yes, these things must take place, but the end won't follow immediately.

Mat 24:7 Nation will go to war against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in many parts of the world.

Mat 24:8 But all this is only the first of the birth pains, with more to come.

Mat 24:9 "Then you will be arrested, persecuted, and killed. You will be hated all over the world because you are My followers.

Mat 24:10 And many will turn away from Me and betray and hate each other.

Mat 24:11 And many false prophets will appear and will deceive many people.

Mat 24:12 Sin will be rampant everywhere, and the love of many will grow cold.

Mat 24:13 But the one who endures to the end will be saved.

Mat 24:14 And the Good News about the Kingdom will be preached throughout the whole world, so that all nations will hear it; and then the end will come.

The Abomination of Desolation

Mat 24:15 "The day is coming when you will see what Daniel the prophet spoke about—the sacrilegious object that causes desecration standing in the Holy Place." (Reader, pay attention!)

Mat 24:16 "Then those in Judea must flee to the hills.

Mat 24:17 A person out on the deck of a roof must not go down into the house to pack.

Mat 24:18 A person out in the field must not return even to get a coat.

Mat 24:19 How terrible it will be for pregnant women and for nursing mothers in those days.

Mat 24:20 And pray that your flight will not be in winter or on the Sabbath.

Mat 24:21 For there will be greater anguish than at any time since the world began. And it will never be so great again.

Mat 24:22 In fact, unless that time of calamity is shortened, not a single person will survive. But it will be shortened for the sake of God's chosen ones.

Mat 24:23 "Then if anyone tells you, 'Look, here is the Messiah,' or 'There he is,' don't believe it.

Mat 24:24 For false messiahs and false prophets will rise up and perform great signs and wonders so as to deceive, if possible, even God's chosen ones.

Mat 24:25 See, I have warned you about this ahead of time.

Mat 24:26 "So if someone tells you, 'Look, the Messiah is out in the desert,' don't bother to go and look. Or, 'Look, he is hiding here,' don't believe it!

Mat 24:27 For as the lightning flashes in the east and shines to the west, so it will be when the Son of Man comes.

Mat 24:28 Just as the gathering of vultures shows there is a carcass nearby, so these signs indicate that the end is near.

The Coming of the Son of Man

Mat 24:29 "Immediately after the anguish of those days, the sun will be darkened, the moon will give no light, the stars will fall from the sky, and the powers in the heavens will be shaken.

Mat 24:30 And then at last, the sign that the Son of Man is coming will appear in the heavens, and there will be deep mourning among all the peoples of the earth. And they will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.

Mat 24:31 And He will send out His angels with the mighty blast of a trumpet, and they will gather His chosen ones from all over the world—from the farthest ends of the earth and heaven.