© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Capitol Riots: Coordinated Incompetence
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • January 21, 2021
The complete failure of our intelligence agencies, homeland security and the Capitol Police to provide any security to our Nation and Capitol despite the passing of the patriot act, the creation of Fusion Centers Nationwide, the creation of homeland security and funding this agency with hundreds of billions per year, the loss of freedoms, privacy and liberties of all civilians in America. Our intelligence agencies, the FBI and homeland security have once again shown their complete incompetence in protecting our Republic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.