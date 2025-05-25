Babylon is fallen: the evils of the Vatican exposed (8)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to DarknessToLight.111



Kevin Annett, an expert on the evils of the Vatican, responds to questions on the evil Vatican, her babylonian roman catholic church and her newly elected American-born pope Leo XIV or Robert Prevost.



Email: [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



