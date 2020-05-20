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Judy Mikovits Hospitals Lie VAX Buttar
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34 views • May 20, 2020
This is the one and only video that proves everything about vaccines and who's behind the mandate and why they are deadly. And it shows that during this fake pandemic all the hospitals lied on the death certificates to inflate the cv deaths. And how hydroxychloroquine is being blocked from being used as a treatment.
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