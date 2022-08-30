87.5% Rate of Fetal Demise from Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial

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https://gnews.org/post/p1f25b8a4
Dr. Naomi Wolf and Dr. Pierre Kory in FLCCC weekly update exposed that there are 87.5% rate of fetal demise from Pfizer’s trial and Israeli journalists found from Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System 56 babies who were injected went into multi organ system failure