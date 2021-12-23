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The Narrative is Creating a Dual Society
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30 views • December 23, 2021
Public Comment before Board of Supervisors (COUNTY OF NEVADA). May 11th, 2021.
"Vaccines by definition confer immunity. This vaccine does not confer immunity, but if they did believe in it, and they all want to get vaccinated, you all want to get vaccinated, then what is the problem with anyone getting close to you? I'll tell you what, it's the narrative, and it is trying to create a dual society, and it's wrong."
"Vaccines by definition confer immunity. This vaccine does not confer immunity, but if they did believe in it, and they all want to get vaccinated, you all want to get vaccinated, then what is the problem with anyone getting close to you? I'll tell you what, it's the narrative, and it is trying to create a dual society, and it's wrong."
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