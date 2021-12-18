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Trump is Back! Large Rally Crowds May Give Us An Early Answer On Presidential Run.
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260 views • December 18, 2021
Eric Thompson from Trending Politics reports, Israel’s King Solomon has been quoted millions of times since he penned Ecclesiastes 1:9 in 3rd-century BC – “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.”
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