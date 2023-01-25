Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING NEWS SCANDAL - EX GOLDMAN SACS MAN RISHI SUNAK THE UK CRIME MINISTER OWNS MODERNA - WHO KNEW? - HE HAS MADE MULTI BILLIONS OF THE WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE JAB AND THE TV DOCTORS/INVESTERS GET A CUT
222 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 19 hours ago |

CORRUPTION OF THE HIGHEST MAGNITUDE BY THE HINDI INDIAN UK CRIME MINISTER, HE STOLE THE MONEY KILLED THE PEOPLE AND GIVE YOU THE BILL FOR ALL OF THIS GIANT FRAUD AND DECEPTION.

HAS MADE BILLIONS OF PEOPLES DEATH AND SUFFERING!

SURELY GUILTY OF BIO TERRORISM CHARGES , ESPIONAGE AND MASS GENOCIDE ALL SQUARED OFF BY THE JUDAS JOHNSON - THERE THEME TUNE WAS WE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER NOW THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS THE TRUE MEANING OF THAT MOCKING SOUNDTRACK OF THE BIGGEST FRAUD MASS MURDER AND GLOBAL GENOCIDE KNOWN TO MAN , THIS IS UNFORGIVABLE!

Keywords
lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine love

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket