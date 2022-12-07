Create New Account
Do these 5 stories show IDIOCY or planned economic DESTRUCTION?
Published 16 hours ago |
Glenn Beck


Dec 6, 2022

Either far-left elites are just absolutely STUPID or they’re actually TRYING to completely destroy our economy. In this clip, Glenn runs through 5 different stories that exemplify either the left’s sheer idiocy OR calculated, planned moves to end the Western way of life. So, which do YOU think it is…?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZQDGFkPvfQ


economystupidelitesdestroyfinancefar-leftintentionaleconomic destruction5 storiesplanned moveswestern way of life

