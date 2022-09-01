EXTENDED Interview - COVID Hacks Your Brain, Enslavement Through AI with Karen Kingston

Maria Zeee Uncensored





August 31, 2022





Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston joins us to show evidence through patents that this goes far beyond the health dangers of the COVID-19 injections, explaining the links between Smart Cities, the Internet of Bodies and how human beings are now essentially completely hackable with the ability to remotely program viruses and even death into people, all at the push of a button.





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