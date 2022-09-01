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EXTENDED Interview - COVID Hacks Your Brain, Enslavement Through AI with Karen Kingston
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2412 views • September 01, 2022

Maria Zeee Uncensored


August 31, 2022


Biotech Analyst Karen Kingston joins us to show evidence through patents that this goes far beyond the health dangers of the COVID-19 injections, explaining the links between Smart Cities, the Internet of Bodies and how human beings are now essentially completely hackable with the ability to remotely program viruses and even death into people, all at the push of a button.


Watch the rest of this interview below by subscribing to Red Voice Media Premium today for just $1:

https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


To prepare you and your family, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States):

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1i58rv-uncensored-extended-interview-covid-hacks-your-brain-enslavement-through-ai.html


Keywords
healthdeathbrainvaccineaiartificial intelligencemedicinepatentssmart citiesenslavementhealth dangersuncensoredjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidinternet of bodieshackable humanskaren kingstonbiotech analystmaria zeeeremotely program viruses
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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