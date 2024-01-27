Create New Account
EXAMINING THE SCIENCE BEHIND W.H.O.’S NEW HEALTH GUIDELINES FOR TRANS AND GENDER DIVERSE
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Jan 26, 2024


After the WHO announced a team to produce global guidelines for trans and gender diverse people, the public pushback was immediate. We do a deep dive investigation into the lack of sound scientific evidence for hormone therapy and puberty blockers in children being widely given throughout US medical institutions.


#WHO #PubertyBlockers


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v49hs4t-examining-the-science-behind-w.h.o.s-new-health-guidelines-for-trans-and-ge.html

Keywords
childrenglobalwhodel bigtreehighwiretranspuberty blockershealth guidelineshormone therapygender diversepublic pushback

