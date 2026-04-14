Iranian Activist Mandana Karimi speaks truth about women abuse in Iran

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Mandana was born in Iran and had to leave to escape the brutality taking place with women over there. She loves her country and yet has been beaten severely for speaking the truth. Women are afraid to speak out and this brutality has to be shown to the world. Mandana has made it her mission to expose the lies being told by main stream media.