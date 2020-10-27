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The Postmodernism Debate | Thaddeus Russell And Stefan Molyneux
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18 views • October 27, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3870/the-postmodernism-debate-thaddeus-russell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3870-the-postmodernism-debate-thaddeus-russell-and-stefan-molyneux
What is the intellectual history of postmodernism and what impact does it have on the world today? Stefan Molyneux and Thaddeus Russell outline the origins of the controversial intellectual movement and debate the overall existence of truth.
Thaddeus Russell is an affiliated scholar at Willamette University and has taught at Columbia University, Barnard College, Eugene Lang College, Occidental College, and the New School for Social Research. He is the host of the Unregistered podcast, founder of Renegade University and the author of “A Renegade History of the United States.”
Website: http://www.thaddeusrussell.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/thaddeusrussell
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3870-the-postmodernism-debate-thaddeus-russell-and-stefan-molyneux
What is the intellectual history of postmodernism and what impact does it have on the world today? Stefan Molyneux and Thaddeus Russell outline the origins of the controversial intellectual movement and debate the overall existence of truth.
Thaddeus Russell is an affiliated scholar at Willamette University and has taught at Columbia University, Barnard College, Eugene Lang College, Occidental College, and the New School for Social Research. He is the host of the Unregistered podcast, founder of Renegade University and the author of “A Renegade History of the United States.”
Website: http://www.thaddeusrussell.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/thaddeusrussell
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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