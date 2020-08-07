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'It was planned years in advance'
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96 views • August 07, 2020
Video Advice, August 5, 2020
Captain America scene - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX_fzALskng
►Special thanks to Amazing Polly for making this video possible.
Check out her channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingPolly/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind
►To send Polly a tip/thank her for the work, either through online means or by regular mail, you can donate via:
-- Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
___________________________________________________________________________
References:
Vaknin Article: https://mental-health-matters.com/the-body-as-a-torture-chamber/
Vaknin VIDEO (which contains more information than the article): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir-xwCtSOvo
🎥 FOOTAGE licensed through VideoBlocks, Filmpac and Artgrid except parts about the topic that have been used under fair use.
🎵 BACKGROUND MUSIC licensed through AudioJungle
Captain America scene - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cX_fzALskng
►Special thanks to Amazing Polly for making this video possible.
Check out her channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AmazingPolly/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/99freemind
►To send Polly a tip/thank her for the work, either through online means or by regular mail, you can donate via:
-- Paypal: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge
___________________________________________________________________________
References:
Vaknin Article: https://mental-health-matters.com/the-body-as-a-torture-chamber/
Vaknin VIDEO (which contains more information than the article): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ir-xwCtSOvo
🎥 FOOTAGE licensed through VideoBlocks, Filmpac and Artgrid except parts about the topic that have been used under fair use.
🎵 BACKGROUND MUSIC licensed through AudioJungle
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